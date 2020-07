Shimla: Mata Chintpurni Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh is not only giving worshippers the facility of online darshan, but it has now also started home delivery of prasad, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. The facility was launched by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from Shimla. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Lockdown: 2-day Shutdown in Nahan And Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Areas | Check Details

In order to place an order to get the prasad from the temple, located in Amb tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, people will have to by login at http://www.matashrichintpurni.com/online-prasad. They can choose any of three categories of Rs. 201, Rs 601 and Rs 1,101 to place the order, the spokesperson informed. The postal department will deliver the prasad within a few days of applying it online. Also Read - 'Let’s Get This Guy’s Cows Back': Sonu Sood Offers Help To Himachal Man Who Sold Cow To Buy Smartphone For Kids’ Online Classes

Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the world visit the temple every year, but they are unable to do so for over four months now as religious places in the hill state have been closed due to the coronavirus lockdown since March. Also Read - Sacrifice For Education: Himachal Man Sells Cow to Buy Smartphone For Online Studies of His Children

The 11-member temple management committee, headed by Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar, made available live darshan facility recently.

According to Hindu mythology, Chintpurni temple is one of the five Shakti Peeths in Himachal Pradesh and 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

The other four Shakti Peeths in HP are Jwalamukhi, Vajreshwari and Chamunda Devi temples in Kangra district, and Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district.

A huge number of devotees pay their obeisance at Chintpurni temple during fairs held thrice a year in the month of Chait (March-April), Sawan (July-August) and Asanj (September-October).

In Chait and Asanj, the fair is held in Navratras, whereas in Sawan, it takes place during the first 10 days of shukla paksha that is the bright half of the lunar month.

The fair lasts for nine days during the navratras and 10 days in Sawan. It gets maximum visitors on the eighth day.

The Chintpurni temple is among a few in the country including J&K’s Mata Vaishno Devi and Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi Vishwanath that provide home delivery facility for ‘prasad’, the chief minister said.

The road leading to Mata Chintpurni temple is being upgraded by spending about Rs. 16.15 crore, he said, adding the demand for providing better drinking water facility on the temple complex and in the surrounding area would be considered sympathetically.

Chintpurni MLA Balbir Chaudhary urged him to expedite the work for better sewerage facility in Chintpurni.

(With agency inputs)