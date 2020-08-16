New Delhi: For long, the northeast part of India could resist the advent of the COVID-19 virus, but now Mizoram is the only state with less than 1,000 cases. Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland have seen cases rising recently. Only Lakshadweep continues to remain out of bounds to Coronavirus. Also Read - India COVID Tally: Over 63000 Infections & 944 Deaths in 24 Hours, Total Cases Soar to 25.89 Lakh | Highlights

India’s smallest Union Territory Lakshadweep is an archipelago consisting of 36 islands with an area of 32 sq km. The islands have a total area of 32 sq km. The capital is Kavaratti and it is also the principal town of the UT. All Islands are 220 to 440 km away from the coastal city of Kochi. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence Accused Dies During Treatment For Chest Pain, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Reports said, the small UT started early screening because of its proximity to Kerala, which reported the first COVID-19 case in the country. Screening of air passengers on arrival at Lakshadweep began on February 1.

The UT administration has arranged for quarantine in Kochi. Anyone who wants to come to Lakshadweep has to be quarantined in Kochi. Then they have to undergo tests after which they are allowed to enter Lakshadweep, where they have to undergo quarantine again.

The UT administration said that such restrictions have been in place as the health care infrastructure is poor. There are only three hospitals in the UT.

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 25,89,682 with a single-day spike of 63,490 cases, while the total number of recoveries rose to 18,62,258 pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.