New Delhi: So far we have seen couples mentioning their educational qualifications or any other special title that the family holds on their wedding cards. However, a couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district chose wedding cards to show their support towards the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak get married on February 3 and have been sending their invitation cards to family and friends. At the bottom of their wedding card, the couple has put, in bold letters, a Hindi caption that reads, “We support CAA and NRC.”

As a result, their wedding card has become the talk of the town.

Speaking to reporters, Mohit, the groom, said, “We thought that we could spread awareness on the issue through our wedding card which has become the talking point. People are reacting positively and are appreciating the initiative.”

The Centre’s call on the controversial Citizenship law, as well as the nationwide NRC, has sparked scores of protests that have erupted into violent demonstrations across the country.

While several states including West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, and Maharashtra have rejected the contentious move, Uttar Pradesh became the first state to have implemented CAA.