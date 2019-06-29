New Delhi: Weather reports so far this year have revealed that June this year falls under the category of the ‘five driest months of June in the country in the past 100 years’.

So far, the rains across the nation in the month of June have been recorded to be 35 per cent below the normal level.

At the beginning of this month, (June 2019) private weather forecaster Skymet Weather stated that the pre-monsoon rainfall in the country was the second lowest in 65 years. In fact, the three-month pre-monsoon season March, April and May ended with a rainfall deficiency of 25 per cent.

“This has been the second driest pre-monsoon season in the last 65 years, with the lowest being recorded in 2012 when countrywide cumulative rainfall deficiency had mounted to 31 per cent,” Skymet Weather had said. The officials from the private weather agency noted that all the four meteorological divisions namely Northwest India, Central India, East-Northeast India and South Peninsula had recorded a deficit rainfall of 30 per cent, 18 per cent, 14 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively.

The Pre-monsoon showers colloquially referred to as ‘mango showers’ is vital to many parts of the country. In states like Odisha, ploughing is done in the pre-monsoon season and in parts of northeast India and the Western Ghats, it is critical for plantation of crops. In forested regions of the Himalayas, pre-monsoon rainfall is necessary for apple plantation. Due to moisture, the pre-monsoon rainfall also helps in minimising forest fires.

In fact, pre-monsoon rains in 2019 have exactly performed the same as in 2009 when the deficit was 25 per cent, Skymet said, adding both were El-Nino years. El-Nino is linked to the heating of Pacific waters. The east and central equatorial Pacific Ocean heats up abnormally in the event of El Nino. This changes the wind circulations and adversely impacts the Indian monsoon.

“SkymetWeather would reiterate that the mere presence of El Nino is capable of corrupting monsoon, be it a weak one or a strong one,” it said. Moreover, the weather agency has predicted a below normal monsoon for this year.

(With agency inputs)