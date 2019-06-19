New Delhi: In 12 years, this year’s monsoon has recorded the slowest pace so far, a TOI report noted after analysing Met department records.

This year, monsoon has so far been able to reach only 10-15 per cent of the country. As far as the past years are concerned, nearly two-thirds of India was receiving rains by this time of the year.

Monsoon has reached Kerala, parts of northeast India, south Karnataka and two-thirds of Tamil Nadu, the report said. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it might take some time for the monsoon to reach other parts of the country.

Moreover, the country is currently battling with rainfall deficit of 44 per cent. Advancement of monsoon is also necessitated due to acute water shortage in parts of India, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other parts of South and central India. As per the data cited by the newspaper, water levels in major reservoirs in these places are at 10 per cent of their capacity.

“We expect monsoon to reach the Konkan coast in another two-three days and cover most parts of Maharashtra by June 25. Nearly all of central India is likely to come under the monsoon system by June end, which means it is behind the schedule by nearly 15 days,” an official from the IMD told the leading daily.