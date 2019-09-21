Chennai: An interim report prepared by an one-man inquiry commission observed that the midnight arrests of hundreds of people during the violent Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi on May 22 last year took place without due procedure and clear-cut evidence, stated a report. This interim report, which was prepared after interaction with over 300 witnesses in a matter of 14 sittings, will be submitted before the Tamil Nadu government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswamy.

Since a number of persons arrested for participating in the Sterlite attack were brutally attacked and then implicated without evidence, the inquiry commission has urged the state government to withdraw the cases registered against them.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a status report before the Madras High Court bench regarding the action taken on the two cases filed during the protest against the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi. While the first case was against the protestors who indulged in widespread violence, the second case was against the police who opened fire at them on May 22 last year, eventually, claiming the lives of 13 people.

On May 28, 2018, the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi was shut down by the Tamil Nadu government for causing damage to the environment. Besides, the Supreme Court had ordered the firm to pay a compensation of Rs 100 crores for causing pollution.