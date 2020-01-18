New Delhi: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, who recently attracted two FIRs for an outrageous comment against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, was back at again on Friday, this time calling intellectuals protesting against the CAA ‘spineless, devils and parasites.’

At a rally in Nadia last week, Ghosh, who was recently re-elected as state BJP chief, had criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not cracking down on violent anti-CAA protesters, who, he had said, ‘should be shot dead just like those in UP, Assam and Karnataka.‘

Speaking at a rally in Howrah on Friday, a day after his re-election, and terming intellectuals as ‘creatures,’ he wondered where these protesters were when ‘our predecessors’ were tortured in Bangladesh.’ “They live on our food and oppose us,” he further said.

Ghosh, the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur, even questioned the intellectuals’ parentage, saying that ‘they did not who their parents are and hence can’t show their birth certificates.’ “The intellectuals who oppose CAA are spineless, devils and parasites,” he added.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh in Howrah: The intellectuals who are opposing #Citizenshipamendmentact are spineless, they are devils and parasites. (17.1.20) pic.twitter.com/t6SxIHkzca — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

The BJP West Bengal chief was referring to some theatre personalities who recently took out an anti-CAA protest march on the streets of Kolkata.

Earlier, responding to his ‘protesters should be shot’ remark, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called it ‘shameful,’ and further said, “Bengal is not UP. Firing won’t happen here. If something untoward happens tomorrow, you’ll be equally responsible.”

Nearly two dozen people, including anti-CAA protesters and bystanders, have been killed in police action in BJP-ruled states of UP, Assam and Karnataka. While UP has recorded the highest number of deaths with 20, five and two people lost their lives in Assam and Karnataka respectively.