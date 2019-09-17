New Delhi: Wading into the row over ‘Hindi imposition‘ Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who is infamous for making bizarre remarks, on Tuesday said that those who oppose the ‘rashtra bhasha’ (national language) are not Indians.

However, he also clarified that he was neither he against English nor was he advocating the imposition of Hindi.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Tripura Chief Minister said, “Those who are opposing Hindi as the national language, don’t love the country. I support Hindi as most people of our country can speak and understand it.” He further said that had the British not ruled India for 200 years, there won’t be any use of English in official works of the country.

The Official Languages Act, 1963, recognises Hindi and English as the official languages of the Union Government and the Parliament. However, 22 languages are recognised under the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

The controversy began on Saturday, when on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is ‘important for India to have one language marking its identity globally.’

The remark triggered outrage as opposition leaders and prominent leaders from South India warned the Centre against imposing Hindi in South India. DMK chief MK Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan etc. slammed the Home Minister for his comment.

DMK will hold a state-wide protest in Tamil Nadu on September 20

BS Yediyurappa, BJP’s Karnataka Chief Minister, too, made it clear that Kannada will remain the primary language of his state.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, warned that no ‘Shah, Sultan or Samrat’ can make Hindi national language of India and that battle for Tamil will be bigger than ‘battle for Jallikattu.’

September 14 is marked as Hindi Diwas as it was on this day in 1949 that it adopted as one of the two official languages of India.