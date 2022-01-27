Vaccination for Children: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that those who are attaining the age of 15 years as on January 2023 are eligible for vaccine under the 15-18 age group. In a letter to all the States and Union Territories, Additional Secretary, Mission Director, National Health Mission wrote, “those attaining age of 15 years as on Jan 2023, are eligible for vaccine under 15-18 age group. It has been clarified that those born in years 2005, 2006 & 2007 are eligible in 15-18 years’ category”Also Read - Omicron Not Result Of Recombination Between Previous Variants: Study

The government clarified that various earlier communications were made by the health ministry to states and UTs in the form of letters and guidance.

"The guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years were issued by the ministry on 27/12/2021 and 28/12/2021 wherein it was specified that, all those whose year of birth is 2007 or before, shall be eligible. This translates to — those attaining the age of 15 years as on 01.01.2023, are eligible," the letter states.

The letter also informs that in the FAQs hosted on the Co-WIN website, the relevant provisions have also been explained for citizens wherein it has been clarified that those born in the years 2005, 2006 and 2007 are eligible in 15-18 years’ category.