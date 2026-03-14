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Those holding PNG connections prohibited from possessing, procuring, or refilling domestic LPG cylinders; Details inside

Those holding PNG connections prohibited from possessing, procuring, or refilling domestic LPG cylinders; Details inside

LPG supplies from the Middle East have come to a near-complete halt following attacks carried out against Iran by the United States and Israel.

Regulations regarding Piped Natural Gas have undergone changes. (Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Amidst the growing shortage of LPG cylinders in the country, regulations regarding Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have changed. The government has prohibited consumers holding such connections from possessing, procuring, or refilling domestic LPG cylinders. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced this development on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

Discount on new connection

It stated that this measure has been implemented under a revised supply order. This step comes at a time when LPG supplies have been disrupted due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, consumers opting for a new PNG gas line connection through IGL by March 31, 2026, will receive a discount of Rs 500 on their first bill.

The Ministry further stated that, under this amendment, state-run oil companies have also been barred from issuing LPG connections or refills to consumers who already possess a PNG connection.

India is world’s second-largest consumer of LPG

India is the world’s second-largest consumer of LPG and it relies on imports to meet approximately 90% of its requirements. According to a data from Kpler, shipments for the week commencing March 9 are estimated to stand at approximately 270,000 tonnes. This marks the lowest volume recorded since April 2023.

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LPG supplies from the Middle East have come to a near-complete halt following attacks carried out against Iran by the United States and Israel. These attacks have resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the very maritime route through which the majority of LPG imports are transported.

(Disclaimer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat Gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

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