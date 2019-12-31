New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on its Bihar ally Janata Dal-United’s vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor for saying that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party should get a larger seat share in the upcoming Bihar polls. Taking a jibe at him alleging that he was benefitting the opposition, BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said those “engaged in the business of collecting election data and coining slogans,” first try to create a market for their service and then think about the welfare of the country.

“The top leadership of both parties will decide on a time to coordinate the seats. There is no problem. But those who raise slogans, not because of any ideology, but to be engaged in the business of collecting election data and coining slogans are hell-bent on benefitting the opposition alliance by challenging the NDA alliance,” Modi said.

2020 का विधानसभा चुनाव प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में लड़ा जाना तय है। सीटों के तालमेल का निर्णय दोनों दलों का शीर्ष नेतृत्व समय पर करेगा। कोई समस्या नहीं है। लेकिन जो लोग किसी विचारधारा के तहत नहीं, बल्कि चुनावी डाटा जुटाने और नारे……. pic.twitter.com/aCIUmFkFgL — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 30, 2019

However, Kishor was no pawn to listen to take the remarks without hitting back. Earlier this morning, he tweeted from his account, “The leadership in Bihar Nitish Kumar and the role of JDU’s largest party have been decided by the people of Bihar, not by the leader of any other party or the top leadership.”

“Even after the defeat in 2015, it is a pleasant experience to @SushilModi hear lectures on political decorum and ideology from the situation that becomes DY CM,” he added.

बिहार में @NitishKumar का नेतृत्व और JDU की सबसे बड़े दल की भूमिका बिहार की जनता ने तय किया है, किसी दूसरी पार्टी के नेता या शीर्ष नेतृत्व ने नहीं। 2015 में हार के बाद भी परिस्थितिवश DY CM बनने वाले @SushilModi से राजनीतिक मर्यादा और विचारधारा पर व्याख्यान सुनना सुखद अनुभव है। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 31, 2019

The Twitter war has erupted just a day after JDU deputy chief Kishor, took a contrarian stand with respect to the saffron party on the Citizenship Act row. Even though JD(U) voted in favour of the CAB in Parliament, the dissent by Kishor caused some unease in the BJP camp.

Notably, the seat-sharing will be finalised by the top leadership of BJP and JDU at an appropriate time. The election strategist-turn JDU leader had also said that his party needs to fetch more candidates than its partner, based on calculations after the results of former elections.