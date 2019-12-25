Chandigarh: A Haryana BJP MLA courted controversy on Tuesday after he said that those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) can be ‘wiped out’ in an hour.

The remarks by Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar, which were seemingly directed at Muslims, has now created an uproar on social media.

The controversial statement by Gurjar was made while she was speaking at an event in Kaithal in support of the amended citizenship law. Further, defending the act, he said that this is not the India of Jawaharlal Nehru or Gandhi, rather it is the new India of PM Modi and Amit Shah.

“Aaj yeh Jawaharlal Nehru ka Hindustan nahi hai, aaj yeh Gandhi wala nahi hai. Aaj yeh Hindustan hai, Narendra Modi ji ka. Miya ji, ab yeh Hindustan, Narendra Modi ji ka hai, agar ishara ho gaya na, toh ek ghante mei safaya kar denege (India is not of Jawaharlal Nehru or of Gandhi today, but it is of Narendra Modi. If we get a signal, within one hour we will wipe them out),” he said.

“If Muslims think there is a conspiracy to make them leave the country, there is nothing of that sort in this act. But those who have illegally entered the country will definitely have to go,” he further said.

Amid nationwide protests against the CAA, several BJP leaders have been holding rallies to counter the narrative against the act. Following the same, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that while Muslims can choose any one of the 150 Islamic countries in the world, India is the only country for Hindus.