New Delhi: State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala, V Muraleedharan, on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on those visiting Sabarimala temple. Talking to news agency ANI, he branded the visiting devotees as urban Naxals, anarchists and theists. He added that a probe needs to be ordered to examine the veracity of the devotees. “The people who are going to temple now, are urban Naxals, anarchists & atheists. I don’t think they’re devotees. They want to prove that ‘we have gone to #SabrimalaTemple.’ Whether they’re really devotees, it should be examined, ” the MoS for External Affairs said. V Muraleedharan, MoS for External Affairs: The people who are going to temple now, are urban naxals, anarchists&atheists. I don't think they're devotees. They want to prove that 'we have gone to #SabrimalaTemple.' Whether they're really devotees, it should be examined. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/OKzrhx0a83 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

It must be noted the temple was reopened on Saturday for the annual two-month-long pilgrimage. It will remain open till December 27 after which it will be closed for three days.

On Sunday, thousands of devotees thronged the Lord Ayyappa’s shrine even as it rained throughout the day.

The Supreme Court had Thursday referred the Sabarimala review pleas to a larger bench, while maintaining that it will not stay the September 28, 2018 order that allowed women of age bars to enter the temple, lifting the age-old barrier.

Unlike last year when women devotees were provided security, this time, the Kerala government has made it clear that it will not make any effort to see that women were