New Delhi: Amid ongoing outrage over the amended Citizenship law, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stoked a fresh controversy by stating that only those who are ready to say “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” should be allowed to live in India.

“Should anyone who comes to this country be allowed to live here? We need to accept this challenge and we should make sure that only those who are ready to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai can live here. (Kya is desh ko jo aaye woh reh payega? Is vishay pe chunautiyan hame sweekar karna padega. Is vichar ko spasht karna padega. Bharat me Bharat Mata ki Jai kehna hi padega. Aise log hi reh payenge)”, said Pradhan while addressing the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

#WATCH Union Min D Pradhan:Kya Bhagat Singh aur Neta ji Subhas Chandra Bose ka balidan bekar jaega?Kya logon ne swatantra ke liye isliye ladai ki taaki azadi ke 70 saal baad desh is pe vichaar karega ki nagarikta ginen ya na ginen?Kya is desh ko hum dharmshala banaenge?..(28.12) pic.twitter.com/yNmWHol4bJ — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

“Are we going to make our country a Dharam Shala now where anyone can roam freely?” he asked further. Speaking on the challenges of overcoming job crisis, Pradhan said that organisations such as the ABVP must work towards finding a solution to the issue.