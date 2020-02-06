New Delhi: Massive hue and cry erupted in Rajya Sabha on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition for stirring ‘undemocratic activities’, spreading misinformation and ‘fooling’ people about Citizenship Amendment Act and NPR for votebank politics.

“Those who carried out the NPR in the past are now spreading misinformation. It was done in 2010, we came to power in 2014… Kyunki ab aap vipaksh mein hain to aapke hi dwara kiya gaya NPR ab aap ko bura lagne laga hai (Just because you are in opposition now, the NPR that you implemented appears discriminatory to you),” PM lambasted at the Congress.

“Is it ok to misguide and misinform the nation? Can anybody be a part of a campaign that does the same? The path being taken on CAA by many Opposition parties is unfortunate,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

Tackling criticism against the new questions added in the NPR form, the Prime Minister said that NPR and census are usual government procedures that have been carried out in the past, even by the Congress-led UPA government. “But when votebank politics is a necessity, then those who carried out NPR earlier, spread misinformation about it now,” the PM said.

Slamming the CPM-led Left government in Kerala for supporting the protests, PM Modi said, “There is a protest in name of anti-CAA. Undemocratic activities are being justified as protests. I can understand Congress’s desperation. But how could Left, which has warned of extremist groups using CAA protests in Kerala, back any such groups in Delhi.”

The Centre added new fields in the NPR form like language spoke by parents of the citizen claiming that it was necessary for people migrating from one state to another.