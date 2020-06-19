New Delhi: “Whatever our armed forces have to do to protect our country, they will do,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted at the crucial all-party meet while discussing the India-China border tension at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Also Read - 'Tone Down National Rhetoric,' Deve Gowda Tells Centre on Rising Protests to Boycott China

Following a discussion with all the political leaders present at the meeting, the Prime Minister noted that China has neither "intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). 20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson."

"Whether it is deployment, action, counter-action… air, land or sea, whatever our armed forces have to do to protect our country they will do," PM Modi said.

He said that India’s armed forces have now reached the capability that “no one can eye even one inch of our land”. India’s armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors, even areas where not monitored earlier, he said, adding that the jawans are now capable of a befitting warning and reply.

“In the past few years, to protect our borders, we have given importance to infrastructure development to protect our borders. The requirements of our armed forces, be it fighter planes, advanced helicopters, missile defence systems, that too is being given importance,” PM Modi said.

“The country has immense faith in our soldiers. I want to assure our soldiers that the entire country is with them,” he said.