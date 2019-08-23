Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that those who don’t believe in Veer Savarkar should be beaten in public.

He said, “People who don’t believe in Veer Savarkar must be beaten in public because they won’t realise the struggle and importance of Veer Savarkar in India’s independence. Even Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar in the past.”

Thackeray’s outburst comes a day after the student wing of the Congress claimed it blackened Savarkar’s bust in the Delhi University. Thackeray said public thrashing of those insulting Savarkar, a revered figure in Maharashtra, will make them realise the value of freedom.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, “These people, who insulted Savarkar—whom Rahul Gandhi too had insulted—will not understand the value of freedom till then.”

On Thursday, Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had said it blackened the bust of Savarkar while garlanding those of Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, installed by the ABVP-led Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) at the Delhi University.

DUSU had installed these busts outside the Arts Faculty building on Tuesday. The NSUI and the Left-backed All India Students’ Association had criticised the move, saying Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as Bose and Singh.