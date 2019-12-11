New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a heated argument over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 with Congress leader Kapil Sibal slamming Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark that the partition of India happened because of the Congress.

Attacking the Home Minister, Sibal said that those who don’t have any idea of the country, cannot actually protect the idea of the country. “Those who have no idea of India cannot protect the idea of India,” he said in Rajya Sabha during the debate hour over the CAB.

He also urged the Home Minister to withdraw the allegation against his party, saying the Congress believes in one nation.

“I request the Home Minister to withdraw the allegation because we in Congress believe in that one nation, you don’t believe in that,” he said.

He also said that the CAB wouldn’t have been needed if the Congress hadn’t allowed partition on basis of religion.

“I don’t understand which history books the Home Minister has read. The two-nation theory is not our theory. It was perpetrated by Savarkar,” he added.

Notably, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday had also slammed the Home Minister for his partition and two-nation remark, saying Shah did not pay attention during History classes in school.

“Amit Shah did not pay attention during history class; it was the Hindu Mahasabha which backed the two-nation theory,” News18 reported Tharoor as saying at the Network18’s Lokmat Conclave in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, while introducing the CAB in Rajya Sabha, the Home Minister stated that a lot of misinformation is being spread about the Bill that it is against Muslims of India.

“Misinformation has been spread that this bill is against Muslims of India. I want to ask the people how is this bill related to Indian Muslims? They are Indian citizens and will always remain, no discrimination against them,” Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

He also said that no Muslim in the country needs to be worried due to this Bill. “Don’t get scared if someone tries to scare you. This is Narendra Modi’s government working according to Constitution and minorities will get full protection,” he said.

The Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.