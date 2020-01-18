New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on said that those who criticise Veer Savarkar will only realise his sacrifice if they spend two days at the cell in Andaman Cellular Jail where Savarkar was imprisoned.

Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena: Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they maybe from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged.Only then will they realize his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation pic.twitter.com/8J749b5dF4 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

The controversy began first when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to take his “rape in India” comment saying that his surname was Gandhi, not Savarkar. So, he was not scared. The comment irked Shiv Sena and though Sena is in alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra, Sena objected to Rahul Gandhi’s comment. Later, a group affiliated to the Congress distributed booklets titled Veer Savarkar, Kitne Veer?’ in one of its workshops. Sena, NCP both urged the Congress to withdraw the booklet.

“Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him. This shows the dirt in their mind,” Raut had said earlier.

Of late, Shiv Sena has rubbed its alliance partner Congress the wrong way on several occasions. Sanjay Raut has recently said that Indira Gandhi met underworld don Karim Lala which drew backlash from the Congress, forcing Raut to take his comment back.