New Delhi: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday stirred a controversy after he posted a tweet on arrested climate activist Disha Ravi in an apparent urge to exterminate those who harbour the ‘seed of anti-nationalism’. This prompted Twitter to start an investigation, but only to affirm that it is “not subject to removal” under its rules on hate speech. Anil Vij’s comments come in light of the ‘Toolkit’ row against several activists and protestors who, the Delhi Police said, instigated violence in the national capital on Republic Day. Also Read - Nikita, Shantanu, Disha Created Toolkit Document to Spread Misinformation, Conduct Digital Strike: Delhi Police

“If seeds of anti-nationalism have been sown in somebody’s thought process, they should be destroyed from roots… whether she is Disha Ravi or anyone else. I am not saying that it is a crime to oppose the policies of the government. But collusion with foreign forces to protest comes under the purview of the country’s insurgency,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted last evening. Also Read - Disha Ravi Arrested: 'We Know What's Happening,' Says Mother of 21-year-old Climate Activist

“Those who are supporting these people, whether rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Kejriwal or anybody else, should recognise their actual identity. They are promoting anti-nationalism. The sooner it is stopped, the better because it is detrimental to the country,” he further stated.

जो लोग इन लोगों का समर्थन कर रहे हैं वो चाहे राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका, केजरीवाल हो या कोई और इन लोगों इनकी असिलियत पहचानी चाहिए। ये देश विरोध को हवा दे रहे हैं। इसको जितनी जल्दी रोका जाए उतना अच्छा है क्योंकि ये देश के लिए अहितकारी है: अनिल विज, हरियाणा के गृह मंत्री — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 15, 2021

Yesterday, BJP MP PC Mohan drew parallels between the 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi and terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Burhan Wani asserting that no one was above the law.

“Burhan Wani was a 21-year-old. Ajmal Kasab was a 21-year-old. Age is just a number! Law will take its own course. A Crime is a crime”, he had tweeted.

The Delhi Police has arrested Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and her associate Shantanu claiming they were the key conspirators of the “toolkit Google doc” involved in the document’s formulation and dissemination. The document appeared in the public eye after popular climate activist Greta Thunberg shared it on Twitter.