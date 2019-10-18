New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday slammed ‘rebel’ party MLA Aditi Singh for meeting CM Yogi Adityanath, saying that those who only think of self-interest and have no ideology, can go anywhere.

The development comes days after the party issued a show-cause notice to its Raebareli MLA for defying its directive to boycott the special session of the UP Assembly on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

On Friday, speaking to news agency ANI on her meeting with the CM yesterday, the UP Congress chief, who recently succeeded Raj Babbar in the position, said, “People who think of self-interest and have no ideology can go anywhere. We have issued a notice to her. If there is no reply, further action will be taken.”

Earlier, speaking to media, the Raebareli MLA defended her meet with the CM saying that she only met him regarding some issues in her constituency. She added that the Chief Minister meets MLAs every Thursday, which is why she called upon him to discuss the issues. She called him ‘very sensitive’ about developmental works and added that on such issues, he takes very seriously his meetings with opposition MLAs too.

Earlier this month, she was given Y-plus category security by the state government. This happened after she met CM Yogi in May after surviving a murder attempt earlier that month.