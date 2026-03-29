Home

News

Heres how to surrender your LPG connection in an easy way from your home

Here’s how to surrender your LPG connection in an easy way from your home

The Ministry has launched a digital platform—the 'MyPNG-D Portal'—specifically for PNG users, facilitating the easy and hassle-free surrender of LPG connections.

(File)

New Delhi: The ongoing tension in the Middle East is having a visible impact on India as well. Reports of LPG shortages are emerging from various parts of the country. In light of this LPG scarcity, the government has amended several regulations and advised citizens to switch from LPG connections to PNG (Piped Natural Gas). Furthermore, the government has issued directives asking individuals who hold both LPG and PNG connections to surrender their LPG cylinders. The government has ordered PNG consumers to surrender their LPG connections within three months, warning that cylinder supplies will be discontinued if they fail to do so. Consequently, a significant number of people are currently surrendering their LPG connections. Here we will tell you how to surrender your LPG connection.

How to Surrender Your LPG Connection

According to government statistics, approximately 220,000 PNG (Piped Natural Gas) consumers have surrendered their LPG connections to date, and the supply of PNG has already commenced for them. In areas where a PNG network is available, a large number of consumers are switching from LPG to PNG. According to government, on the very first day of its launch—March 27, 2026—the ‘MyPNG-D’ portal saw 1,797 consumers surrender their LPG connections online, and this number has been steadily rising. As per the latest figures, by March 28, approximately 6,000 PNG consumers had surrendered their LPG connections.

Surrender Your LPG Connection from Home via the ‘MyPNG-D’ Portal

Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas, announced that consumers who have begun utilizing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) can now surrender their LPG connections without needing to visit their dealer. It is now possible to surrender your LPG connection from the comfort of your home simply by using your registered mobile number or LPG ID. The Ministry has launched a digital platform—the ‘MyPNG-D Portal’—specifically for PNG users, facilitating the easy and hassle-free surrender of LPG connections.

Process for Surrendering Your LPG Connection Online

Visit the digital platform: mypngd.in

Enter your registered mobile number

Complete the OTP verification process

View your LPG connection details

Select the ‘Surrender Request’ option

Fill in the required details

Complete the process and submit your application

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.