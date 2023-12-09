Those Without Fingers, Irises, Can Get Enrolled For Aadhaar Easily, Details Inside

An eligible person who is unable to provide both finger and iris biometrics may enroll without submitting any of the two.

Aadhaar Enrollment: Learning that a person in Kerala was unable to enroll for Aadhaar for the reason that she did not have fingers, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar directed that immediate steps be taken to ensure her enrolment. Pursuant to the same, a team from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) visited Josymol P Jose at her home in Kumarakam, Kottayam District in Kerala, the same day and got her Aadhaar number generated. Her mother thanked the authorities for their support and assistance and said that with the help of Aadhaar, her daughter will now be able to easily avail of various benefits and services, including Social Security Pension and Kaivalya, a rehabilitation scheme for Divyangjan.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Standard advisory has been sent to all Aadhaar Service Kendras giving instructions that Aadhaar should be issued to people like Ms Josymol P Jose or to others having blurred fingerprints or similar disability, by taking alternate biometrics.”

UIDAI has made special provisions in its regulations and issued Biometric Exception Enrolment Guidelines in August 2014 laying down the procedure for enrolling persons who have missing fingers, the biometrics of whose fingers cannot be captured due to any reason (such as a cut, bruise, bandage, worn-out or bent fingers due to old age or leprosy), or the biometrics of whose irises or both fingers and irises cannot be captured due to any reason.

A person who is eligible for an Aadhaar but unable to provide fingerprints may enroll using only an iris scan. Similarly, an eligible person whose irises cannot be captured due to any reason may enroll using only her/his fingerprint. Further, an eligible person who is unable to provide both finger and iris biometrics may enroll without submitting any of the two.

For such persons, under the Biometric Exception Enrolment Guidelines, the name, gender, address and date/year of birth are to be captured along with the available biometrics while highlighting the missing ones in the enrolment software, a photograph is to be taken in the manner specified in the Guidelines to highlight the unavailability of finger(s) or iris(es) or both and the Supervisor of the Aadhaar enrolment center is to validate such enrolment as an exceptional enrolment. Thus, every eligible person who undergoes the enrolment process by submitting the required information may be issued an Aadhaar number, irrespective of any inability to provide biometrics.

The UIDAI enrolls about one thousand persons every day under exceptional enrollment as above. To date, UIDAI has issued Aadhaar numbers to nearly 29 lakh persons who had missing fingers or were otherwise unable to provide finger or iris or both biometrics.

UIDAI has issued an advisory to enrolment Registrars and agencies to take all necessary steps, including dissemination of knowledge and awareness and sensitisation through training, to ensure that all Aadhaar enrolment operators are made aware of the exceptional enrolment procedure, follow the same, and render the persons undergoing such enrolment necessary assistance. Further, an informative poster in this regard has been prepared to display Aadhaar enrolment centers.

