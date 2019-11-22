New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of Rs 15 lakh to every Indian has landed a State Bank of India (SBI) account holder in trouble. Well, the SBI customer who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind believed that PM Modi was keeping his election promise (to recover black money and distribute it to citizens of the country) after he received large amount of money coming into his account every month.

However, when the truth was revealed the man was left heart-broken as it was found that the the bank had allotted identical account numbers to two different customers– Hukum Singh (from Rurai village) and Hukum Singh (from Rony village). The passbooks of the duo were exactly same except for their photographs.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Branch manager Rajesh Sonkar said,”Our branch has issued same bank account number to two persons named Hukum Singh due to a clerical mistake. One Hukum Singh, a resident of Rurai village, was depositing money in this account, while the other Hukum Singh, a resident of Rauni village, has been withdrawing from it for the past one year.”

The case came to fore on October 16 this year, when Hukum Singh of Rurai village checked his account and found large withdrawals. “I had opened this bank account in 2016 and have been regularly depositing money. I thought of a withdrawal to buy a plot of land. That’s when I found someone had already withdrawn Rs 89,000 from my account”, Hukum Singh from Rurai said.

Acting on his complaint, the bank found that Hukum Singh of Rauni village made the transactions. However, the man yet to get his money back.

Defending himself, Hukum Singh of Rauni village alleged,”I thought Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was giving this money so I withdrew it. This is carelessness on the part of the bank.