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Thousands gather at Jantar Mantar as wrestler Bajrang Punia, Rakesh Tikait join CJP protest | LIVE Updates

Thousands gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as wrestler Bajrang Punia and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait extend their support to the ongoing CJP protest.

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Jantar Mantar protest

Jantar Mantar protest: In a significant development in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, wrestler Bajrang Punia and Indian farmers’ rights activist Rakesh Tikait arrived at Jantar Mantar protest site on Wednesday to support the Cockroach Janta Party.

“The wrestlers are back at Jantar Mantar! Bajrang Punia joined the protest to demand the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an end to police brutality,” the handle of ‘Cockroach is Back’ said on X.

What Sonam Wangchuk’s wife said on fast of activist?

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Wednesday questioned the Central government’s stance after Opposition MPs were stopped from meeting Wangchuk at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.

Speaking to the media, Angmo said that the MPs brought a signed letter for Wangchuk to end his strike but the police stopped them outside the hospital.

Also read: ‘Protesters are not terrorists, they are our future’: Rahul Gandhi demands apology from Centre over lathi charge on students

“I am standing outside Medanta Hospital. As you can see, there is a heavy police presence behind me. Yesterday, Sonam was shifted here from Safdarjung Hospital under the High Court order, where it was clearly stated that Sonam is not under any detention and he is being shifted here for better care and freedom so that the police presence there is not there… It is a very shameful thing that an Indian citizen who has not eaten food for 25 days is not being given peace of mind, and he is being given such a stressful condition, especially when all the MPs are bringing this signed letter,” she said.

HC seeks Centre, Delhi Police response on PILs alleging excessive force during NEET protest

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) alleging excessive use of force by police during the recent CJP-led ‘Sansad Chalo’ march over the alleged NEET paper leak, while directing authorities to preserve CCTV footage, videography and other relevant records connected with the incident.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the allegations did not pertain to isolated incidents for which individual victims could simply be asked to lodge separate complaints, and sought responses from the authorities within four weeks.