Mumbai: A day ahead of the Parliament’s Winter Session, as many as 50,000 farmers are expected to join the ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ rally in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Sunday. The mahapanchayat will be held to demand a legal guarantee for MSP, removal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill and other demands of protesting farmers, Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Saturday.Also Read - Sansad Chalo: Farmers to March to Parliament on November 29, Mahapanchayat in Lucknow Today

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that the mahapanchayat will be hosted by over 100 organisations under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM). It will witness a massive gathering of farmers and workers from across Maharashtra and will raise the demands of the farmers’ movement. Also Read - Rakesh Tikait to Join 7 Mahapanchayats in 3 States From Feb 14 to Garner Farmers Support

“The Mahapanchayat will raise the demands of the farm movement including the legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, removal of penal provisions from Air Quality Management Act, repeal of the four labour codes, halving the price of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, and an end to the privatization of national resources,” an SKM release said. Also Read - Farmers to Hold Mahapanchayat in Punjab Today in Protest Against Farm Laws

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is also expected to join the rally to pay tribute to the lost lives. “On November 28, we will support the farmers’ rally which is to be held in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. However, no political person will share the stage,” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said while addressing a press conference earlier this week.

Speaking to news agency ANI about the Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, “In the ‘Kisaan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’, all farm-related issues including demand for all crop MSP, implementation of Swaminathan report, unemployment and other issues will be discussed.”

SKM also held a meeting in Delhi after which Ranjit Singh Raju, a morcha leader, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask state governments and railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the protest against farm laws. “We have almost won our battle. Now PM Narendra Modi should direct state governments and railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the protest,” he said.

“If PM Modi does not respond or fulfill our demands then we will meet again on December 4 and announce our next decision,” Raju added.

The Prime Minister had announced the decision to repeal three farm laws last week. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday. The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said that the withdrawal of cases registered against the protestors and the issues of compensation is in the jurisdiction of the state governments. After the meeting, the SKM decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29.

With farmers continuing their protests at Delhi borders, Tomar, in an official statement, appealed to them to end their agitations as the government has agreed to their initial demand of repeal of the three laws. He said the Centre has also agreed to their demand of decriminalising stubble burning.

Although farmer unions have welcomed the government’s recent move to repeal the three farm laws, they said their protest would continue until the laws are totally and formally withdrawn and other demands, including a legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price for crops, are met.

(With Agency inputs)