New Delhi: Thousands of iPhones were looted and damaged after Saturday's violence as angry workers at Wistron iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka's Kolar went on a rampage over non-payment of salaries. The police lodged a complaint after the company said it suffered a loss of nearly Rs 440 crore.

The police had said the employees at the Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, situated about 51 kms from Bengaluru, rampaged through the plant premises overturning cars and damaging furniture besides other things.

Workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with "salary-related issues". CCTV footage and videos went viral on social media platforms.

According to sources in the company, many workers were involved in the violent incident. When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from the company over the incident and claims on salary issues.

A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged most employees -on contract- were not paid ‘on time’ besides concerns over ‘many deductions’ from their salary.

Wistron manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo, Microsoft, among others.