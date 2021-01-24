Mumbai: Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra assembled in Nashik district on Saturday and are marching to cover the 180 kilometres to Mumbai, where they plan to hold a massive rally Monday at the state capital’s iconic Azad Maidan. Also Read - 'Only Mother Can Order His Son': Read This Farmer's Emotional Appeal to PM Modi's Mother on Agri Laws

The rally will be addressed by former Union agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Also Read - Farmers Claim to Receive Nod For Tractor Rally on R-Day as Delhi Police Says Talks Still Underway

A delegation will also present a memorandum to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Dramatic visuals showed a sea of farmers – many of whom were waving flags and carrying banners – snaking their way through the roads of the Kasara Ghat region between the two cities.

The farmers – who are drawn from several smaller unions and have gathered themselves under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha – are expected to reach Mumbai in a few hours.

Less than two weeks ago, Pawar referred to the protesting farmers – particularly those who have braved winter chills to remain camped out around Delhi since November – and warned the centre of “consequences” if it failed to understand their sentiments.

Last month he issued a similar warning and said the Centre should not test the farmers’ patience.

The Nashik farmers’ march comes two days before a major tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

Over a thousand tractors are expected to take part in the rally that will be held along the Ring Road (which encircles the city), and permission for which has been sought from Delhi Police.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of these laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution.

(With inputs from PTI)