New Delhi: Hours after violence swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening, thousands of students across the country from various educational institutions took to the streets in solidarity and joined hands to extend their support for the JNU victims.

Students from different colleges of Mumbai gathered together outside Gateway of India on Sunday midnight, holding candles in their hands demanding that the central government take stringent action against the assailants.

Meanwhile, students of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune held a protest against the violence at JNU which injured scores of students and teachers.

Students at the Aligarh Muslim University took out a candlelight march in solidarity with the students and faculty members of JNU, students in Hyderabad held an impromptu demonstration.

Students carried posters with “AMU stands in solidarity with JNU” written on them and raised slogans of “JNU Zindabad”, “AMU Zindabad”, and “Down with ABVP” during the course of the march.

The Jamia Teachers Association (JTA) condemned the attack, accusing the administration of collaborating with the masked assailants to “terrorise” students and faculty members.

Similarly in Kolkata, students of the Jadavpur University also carried out a march to express their solidarity with the JNU community.

Students of the National Law University, Bengaluru held a silent protest at the university campus on Sunday night, with another protest march scheduled to be held on Monday, January 6, at Bengaluru’s Town Hall at 4 pm.

In Kerala, the SFI Kerala unit took out a march to the Accountant General’s office in Thiruvananthapuram.

“From the beginning, the Modi government from the beginning has been trying to destroy educational institutions in our country. They are saffronising and capitalising the education sector. But we won’t bend to this, we will ideologically oppose their attempt to destroy us with weapons,” SFI state president VA Vineesh said.

Students of SOAS, London have also decided to hold a protest against the brutality and violence against the students of JNU at 10 am on Monday in Bloomsbury, London.

Meanwhile, amid protests, secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to his office today.

The incident at JNU took place at around 5 PM when students were holding a march, claimed reports. Several faculty members, who were reportedly trying to protect the students were also injured in the violence. All of them are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

According to intelligence reports and students, the genesis of the clashes began in the confrontation between students seeking to stall the semester registration process as part of their agitation against the hostel fees hike and groups opposing them. Members of the earlier group were allegedly behind the disruption of the varsity’s Wifi network late on Friday.

