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Thousands of tons of LPG on way to Gujarats Mundra Port; Will arrive today via ships named Shivalik and Nanda Devi

Thousands of tons of LPG on way to Gujarat’s Mundra Port; Will arrive today via ships named Shivalik and Nanda Devi

Shivalik is expected to reach the Mundra Port in Gujarat within a few hours.

Iran had granted special permission for the ships' passage to India.

New Delhi: Today, March 16, marks the 17th day of the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which started on February 28 when Israel launched big aerial attacks over Iran, causing extensive damage and killing the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This war going on in the Persian Gulf has very badly affected the supply of oil, gas, petroleum products, and other essential commodities. India too had to face the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) crisis for some time.

LPG via Strait of Hormuz

For an uninterrupted supply of LPG, India is importing it through the Strait of Hormuz, which is under the control of Iran. The Indian vessel, Shivalik, is en route to India, carrying LPG from Qatar. It is expected to reach the Mundra Port in Gujarat within a few hours.

Shivalik is transporting approximately 46,000 metric tons of LPG. On March 14, Iran permitted Shivalik to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the ships Nanda Devi and Jag Laadki are expected to reach India by tomorrow, March 17. The Nanda Devi is also loaded with 46,000 metric tons of LPG.

Iran had granted special permission for the ship’s passage to India following diplomatic consultations on March 14, 2026.

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Iran fires Sejjil-2 Ballistic Missile at Israel

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According to The National Interest magazine, the reach of this missile could extend to Egypt, parts of Sudan, large portions of Ukraine, southern Russia, western China, India, as well as vast areas of the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

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