New Delhi: The wife of Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Baburam Nishad of the Yogi government on Friday accused her husband of domestic violence and threatening to kill her at gunpoint.

Reaching out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking intervention in the matter, Neetu Nishad said that her husband beat her up and threatened to kill her. “He even threatened to shoot me with a gun. My husband is a Minister and yet he behaves like this,” she said in a Facebook post.

Alleging that Baburam had been torturing and abusing her since their wedding, she further wrote, “He used to threaten me at gunpoint, urinate on me and thrash me badly… He also used to threaten to kill my parents and brothers.”

Neetu said that she had tried to file a complaint against her husband several times but to no avail due to his powerful position in the state. Alleging that the police were in a “collusion” with her husband, she said she was repeatedly told to sort the matter out personally with her husband.

In his defence, UP Minister Baburam Nishad said that the two had multiple quarrels because his wife was a “spendthrift”. He even sought a divorce in a court in Hamirpur district over the same reason. “She always demands money… She spends a lot and that is why I am seeking divorce,” he alleged.

However, this is not the first time the UP Minister without a portfolio has stirred controversy. Recently, Nishad made headlines after his Tik-Tok video – riding a virtual bike and dancing to the tune of a song he recorded – went viral on social media. Notably, Nishad was also appointed as the Uttar Pradesh Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation.