New Delhi: A day after reports emerged that guests invited at an Iftar hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were harassed by the security agencies, and misbehaved with, sources say that “Pakistan agencies virtually laid a siege at the Hotel Serena on Saturday”.

The Iftar organized at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad saw a low turnout due to the harassment meted out to invitees, many of whom turned about from the gate.

Latest reports say that the guests were harassed, intimidated, a result of which of hundreds of people turned away from the entrance.

In addition, some invitees have alleged that they were made phone calls from unknown numbers and threatened with dire consequences if they attended the Iftar.

Reports also suggest that security personnel at the hotel also manhandled some guests.

Speaking to news agency ANI today, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria tendered his apologies and said, “We apologise to all our guests who have aggressively turned away from our Iftar yesterday. Such intimidatory tactics are deeply disappointing.”

“They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilized behaviour, but they are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations,” Bisaria further commented on the issue.

The Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria speaking at the event on Saturday said, “I would like apologise to all our friends who were subjected to extra scrutiny.”

The tradition of the Indian High Commission hosting an Iftar event was started by Sibi George 12 years ago. George is currently the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland.