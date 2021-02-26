Mumbai: A day after an abandoned car having explosives was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, police have now found a threat letter in the car. According to a source in Mumbai Police, the handwritten letter in ‘broken English’ was addressed to the billionaire businessman and his wife Neeta Ambani. Meanwhile, police is tightlipped about what the threat letter said, however sources said the letter warned of ‘real’ action next time. Also Read - Bomb Disposal Squad Outside Mukesh Ambani's House Antilla After Suspected Car Raises Alarm

"A letter was also found in the car with the explosives near Antilia. The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani," the police source said.

As of for what the threat letter stated, the source said, "It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a 'trailer' and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later."

This is what the purported threat letter said: “To Nita bhabhi and Mukesh bhaiya, this is just a trailer. All preparations have been done…picture abhi baaki hai.”

On Thursday, Mumbai Police had deployed its personnel outside Mukesh Ambani’s house after explosive materials were found near the industrialist’s residence.

“Police deployed police personnel across the city and are conducting searches. The vehicle has been seized for investigation. A letter has been found inside the suspicious vehicle,” Mumbai Police said.

A green-coloured Scorpio carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on Thursday evening, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The bomb squad and police teams rushed to the site and a probe was initiated. According to Mumbai Police, the vehicle was examined by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives was recovered from it.

Sources said the gelatin sticks found from the car were procured from a Nagpur-based company. The car was stolen from Mumbai’s Vikroli area a while ago and had a fake number plate which matched the registration numbers of Ambani’s cavalcade.

“The car was stolen from Mumbai’s Vikroli area sometime back, its chassis number was damaged a bit but police managed to identify its real owner,” Mumbai Police said on Friday.

“The suspect who parked the car was seen in CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie,” police added.

“There was no threat call or letter received by anyone with respect to Ambani family in recent past. Police have gathered CCTV footage from multiple locations from where the car passed through in Mumbai,” the police further said.