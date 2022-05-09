New Delhi: A letter threatening to blow up six railway stations and religious sites across Uttarakhand was received by the Roorkee Railway Station Superintendent, police said on Monday. A man posing as JeM Commander, Salim Ansari, had sent the threatening letter to blow up six railway stations – Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh and Haridwar, DGP Ashok Kumar said.Also Read - Travel To Kedarnath Via Helicopter: Here's How To Book Tickets, Price And Other FAQs

“Roorkee Railway Station Superintendent received a letter on the evening of May 7 threatening to blow up 6 railway stations namely, Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh, & Haridwar, by posing as Salim Ansari, JeM Area Commander,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Uttarakhand's Welham Girls School Declared Micro-containment Zone After 16 Kids Test Covid Positive

According to the police officer, the man who sent the threat letter has been identified and precautions have been taken. The police said a mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years. “A mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years. Still, precaution is being taken,” Kumar said. Also Read - CM Yogi Visits His Ancestral Village For First Time After Becoming CM; Meets His Mother