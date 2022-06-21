Bhubaneshwar: Three members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a sudden suspected Maoist attack at Bhainsadani in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Tuesday. The personnel have been identified as Assistant Sub-inspectors Shishu Pal Singh and Shiv Lal, and constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh. A few CRPF personnel are also reported to have suffered critical injuries.Also Read - After Anand Mahindra And Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Backs Agnipath Scheme

While Shishupal Singh belonged to Lalgari village under Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, Shivlal hailed from Paiga village of Mahendragarh district of Haryana. Constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh was from Saraya village of Bihar's Rohtas district.

According to a CRPF official, about 10 to 12 rounds were fired.

The deceased personnel were part of a Road Opening Party, that are responsible for scouting roads and highways for potential dangers such as landmines and hiding terrorists.

The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakhs to the martyrs’ families, with the police force emphasizing to the stricken families that they would continue their efforts to track down the insurgents.

Written by: Shaurya Sharma