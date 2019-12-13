New Delhi: The ongoing unrest in many parts of Assam and Tripura refuses to die even on the fourth day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The protests even took a violent turn on Thursday with three people dying in police firing in Guwahati.

The development came after thousands of people defied curfew to hit the streets with the raging agitation against the CAB. The protesters also set the house of an MLA and a circle office ablaze, while the government removed two key police officers on Thursday.

As the protests further worsened, the Indian Army conducted a flag march in Guwahati and three other districts. The authorities have also extended the suspension on Internet services for another 48 hours from 12 noon on Thursday. In the midst of this, most airlines have cancelled their flights to and from Dibrugarh and Guwahati. Apart from this, train services have also be suspended.

Wounded in police firing, two protestors were taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, where one was declared dead and other one succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there. Here are the top development of the unrest.

Flights, Trains cancelled

With the situation further worsening, most airlines cancelled their flights to and from Guwahati and Dibrugarh, while the Indian Railways suspended all passenger train services to Assam.

“Indigo Airlines has cancelled one flight to Guwahati from Kolkata. The flights to Dibrugarh are being cancelled by most airlines due to the ongoing protests. However, Indigo will operate a ferry flight to bring back the stranded passengers from Dibrugarh,” NSCBI Airport stated.

Bangladesh ministers’ visit cancelled

As an aftermath of the CAB, two ministers of Bangladesh reportedly cancelled their respective visits to India in the wake of the unrest in Northeast. The ministers who cancelled their visits include Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and country’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Appeal from Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people of the state to maintain peace and calm amid the unrest. “I assure the people of Assam full protection to ensure their identity as a whole,” Sonowal said in a statement here, urging the masses to “please come forward and create a situation of peace and tranquillity”.

Appeal from Assam governor

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and calm and not to lose control. “I would like to request the students, brothers and sisters, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam to not lose control while registering their protest, and maintain peace in the state,” Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said.

MEA’s clarification

Clarifying that the Bangladesh ministers’ visit cancellation is not related to Northeast unrest, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the ministers have given their explanation regarding the same. “Our relationship is strong. As leaders of both the countries have said, “this is the golden age of our relations”,” Raveesh Kumar said.

Protest in Tamil Nadu

In the latest development, DMK chief MK Stalin stated that his party will protest against the CAB in his state from December 17. In a statement, Stalin announced that a protest in all districts of Tamil Nadu against the CAB will start on December 17.

No CAB implementation in Punjab, Bengal, Kerala

Expressing strong resentment over the passage of the CAB, chief ministers of Punjab, Kerala and West Bengal stated that they will not implement the CAB in their respective states. Terming the passage of the CAB ‘unconstitutional,’ these chief ministers stated that the Bill is a direct assault on secularism, equality and fraternity of the country.