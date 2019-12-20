New Delhi: Fresh protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and the national capital as agitators gathered at different places to raise their voice against the controversial legislation.

In the wake of the violent protests in Lucknow, one protester was reportedly killed in police firing, while two people have reportedly died from bullet injuries sustained in police firing on anti-CAA protesters in Karnataka’s Mangaluru port city.

The anti-CAA protest also forced many airlines to cancel their national and international flights because of the traffic jam that was caused by the demonstrations in the national capital. Many airlines on the compassionate ground offered passengers to claim a full refund of their airfare. It was meant for passengers who could not reach the airport as they were stuck in the traffic jam. From flight cancellation to the detention of historian Ramchandra Guha in Karnataka, here are the top developments of the day over the CAA protest.

Protest in Delhi: Over 1,200 protesters detained

Defying prohibitory orders in Red Fort area, around 1,200 protesters were detained on Thursday by Delhi police for demanding to scrap the contentious citizenship act. As per updates from police, protesters were detained at Surajmal Stadium in Nangloi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana.

The protesters at the red Fort area included Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, and Sandeep Dikshit, and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid, were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House.

In the wake of the violent protests, Internet, voice and messaging services by Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance Jio were also suspended in parts many of Delhi-NCR.

Other small areas such as Rajghat, Shantivan, Daryaganj and Jamia Nagar and Kashmiri Gate also witnessed protests.

Protest in UP: One dead in Lucknow

The protests took a violent turn in many parts of Uttar Pradesh with one protester getting killed in police firing in Lucknow. The deceased, according to sources, has been identified as Mohd Wakeel. He was resident of Sajjad Bagh in Hussainabad area.

As per updates, over 40 people have been taken into police custody in Lucknow connection with violent protests. Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini told ANI that 40 to 50 people have been detained in connection with the protests. He also stated that the situation is under control now. Section-144 is still in place in many parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has said that people who are involved in violence will pay for damage to public property. He also stated that violence in the name of democracy will not be accepted in his state.

In the violent protest in the state, 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 media OB vans were set ablaze in the area around Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow during the protests against the CAA.

Protest in Karnataka: Two dead in Mangaluru

As the protests turned violent in Karnataka, two people were reportedly died from bullet injuries sustained in police firing on anti-CAA protesters in Karnataka’s Mangaluru port city. Jaleel Kandak, 49, and Naushan Kudroli, 23, who received bullet injuries when the police fired on protesters near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital.

Defying the prohibitory order, about 6,000 people armed with sticks and bottles gathered at different places and threw stones at police personnel.

Hundreds of people, including noted historian Ramchandra Guha, were detained in Bengaluru by the state police when they were holding protests.

Suspension of Internet services

Keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation, Internet services in many parts of the country including Karnataka and UP, have been suspended.

Karnataka has decided to suspend internet for 48 next hours in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada District. In Uttar Pradesh, Internet services have been suspended in a number of places including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Meerut, Bareilly and Ghaziabad.

Mobile Internet Services to be Restored in Assam

Following the order of the Gauhati High Court, the Assam government has decided to restore the mobile Internet services on Friday. However, the Gauhati High Court had asked the state government to restore the service by 5 PM on Thursday.

Mobile and broadband Internet services were suspended in many parts of the state on the evening of December 11 in the wake of the violent protests against the CAA.

Assurance from JP Nadda to Afghan refugees

BJP working president JP Nadda on Thursday said that the CAA and the NRC will be implemented across the country irrespective of rising protests. He said this after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who eventually will become Indian citizens under the CAA. He also accused the Opposition of inciting violence against the CAA.

The CAA, which is witnessing strong opposition across India, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014, because of religious persecution.