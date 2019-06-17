New Delhi: Three policemen have been suspended for allegedly beating up two men after the latter’s autorickshaw bumped into a police vehicle in Mukherjee Nagar area of New Delhi on Sunday. (Also read: Auto Driver Shot Dead in Shahdara)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Vijyanta Arya suspended Assistant Sub-inspector Sanjay Malik and Devendra and constable Pushpendra in connection with the case. The trio allegedly dragged the driver and his son, belonging to the Sikh community, out of their auto and thrashed them for “no reason”.

However, police have blamed the auto driver, claiming that he attacked a police officer with a sword and injured another with the vehicle.”The alleged incident was followed by an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. In that incident also a police officer was assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword,” a police note said.

It said, “The tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg.” Additional DCP was looking into the matter and prompt action would be taken, said police.

Meanwhile, a protest was held in Mukherjee Nagar and GT Ring Road was blocked in the driver’s support. Former Delhi Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee president Manjit Singh GK compared the police action with the 1984 Sikh riots and demanded action against the errant cops.

He said, “Policemen stopped the auto driver and pointed a pistol at him. He was dragged out of the vehicle and brutally thrashed…The accused policemen should be dismissed and the case should be registered against them. We will continue our protest till our demands are not fulfilled.”