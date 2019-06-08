New Delhi: Three people including a woman and 2 children, died after a massive fire broke out at AND Convent School in Dabua Colony of Haryana’s Faridabad on Saturday. Reports claimed that a garment shop on the ground floor caught fire which spread to the school premises, where the trio were present.

“Fire dept is here, situation now under control, we’ll ascertain the cause of fire,” said police.

The woman, a teacher in the school was living in the school premises along with her two children. They sustained burn injuries in the fire and fall unconscious due to suffocation. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.