New Delhi: After the Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir was curtailed, it has now surfaced that three Jasih-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives were positioned in terror launch pads in Nezapir sector of PoK, opposite Indian post of Shahpur sector in Poonch.

This group had the direct operational backing of Pakistani SSG commandos deployed in this area and had planned to conduct a BAT (Border Action Team) operation against Indian troops along forwards posts of Barood, Sher, Shakti and Kaiyaan, ANI reported.

The ANI report also suggested that an IED attack was being planned on convoys of security forces along the Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri National highway in the near future, with materials to fabricate the IED already smuggled into the Valley.

An earlier tranche of intel briefs also informed authorities that Ibrahim Azhar, JeM Chief Masood Azhar’s brother, had resurfaced in PoK and was tasked to oversee operations of the banned terror organization. The appearance of a high ranked JeM operative triggered warnings that a major terror attack was imminent which further resulted in an escalation of Indian troops in the valley.

Reports of Ibrahim Azhar resurfacing in PoK came alongside further intercepts that confirmed that a group of 15 trained JeM cadres had reached JeM camps in Markaz, Sanan Bin Salma, Tarnab Farm, Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after completing their ‘Askari’ training camps in the Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

The ‘Askari’ training is part of JeM’s fundamental ‘Literature and Weaponry’ course imparted to its cadres. It is believed that all 15 of these terrorists are being prepped for infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, the terror plots were in their final stages of planning before crucial intelligence inputs were received by the Indian security establishment that resulted in the quick mobilization of troops for counter-insurgency operations. The Amarnath Yatra was also curtailed as a precautionary measure.

On Friday evening and early on Saturday, leaders across the political spectrum in Kashmir met with Governor Satyapal Malik to raise a concern of mass hysteria in the state over the recent troop induction. The Governor informed the delegations which included PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, that immediate action was required to deal with the security situation in the state. The Governor informed the delegations that the Amarnath Yatra was a target and going by the lethality of the weapons recovered from neutralized terrorists and constant shelling from Pakistan on the border, counter-insurgency operations had to be escalated.

Governor Malik also requested political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe in exaggerated and unfounded rumours that had begun circulating on social media.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday suspended the 43-day-long ‘Machail Mata Yatra’ in Kishtwar district citing security reasons. Authorities have asked people not to start the yatra (pilgrimage) and those on the way should leave and get back. The yatra commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5.

(With ANI inputs)