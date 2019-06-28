New Delhi: One labourer died and two others got washed away while working 30 feet below ground level for Delhi Jal Board work in Khyala area of west Delhi on Friday.

The labourers were washed away when the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) started the water supply. Of the three, one labourer died and the other two were in a critical condition.

The labourers were 30 feet below the ground level. Teams were called in the area to carry out rescue work. According to reports, the DJB has given the contract to clean the drainages to EIL. The contractors have accused the government officials of gross negligence.

Earlier this month, four sanitation workers and three staff at a Gujarat hotel fell unconscious and died after inhaling toxic fumes. Their bodies have been recovered in the village of Fartikui, and the hotel owner was charged for the deaths.

Gujarati authorities have pledged financial assistance to the victims’ next of kin. Police said the incident began after one sanitary worker entered the septic tank. When he did not return from the tank or respond to calls, his three colleagues went in to find him.

Later, when none of the four came out, three hotel staff went in to help them, but they too fell unconscious and died.