Chennai: Amid the raging controversy over the draft national education policy, which favours making the teaching of Hindi compulsory up to class 8, the text in Hindi language on signage’s at BSNL office, Post Office and outside Trichy Airport were found painted black on Saturday.

Notably, Tamil Nadu has been raising its voice against the draft education policy which recommended a three-language formula in school education. In the wake of the same, the government on June 3 revised the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 draft by making the Hindi language ‘optional’.

If reports are to be believed, the government has tweaked the draft and made ‘learning Hindi’ in non-Hindi speaking states an option and has further removed references to the Hindi language in many places.

“In keeping with the principle of flexibility, students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or Grade 7, so long as they are able to still demonstrate proficiency in three languages…,” the draft read, as per a report in NDTV.

Hours after reports emerged that the government will be making Hindi compulsory for students till Class 8 nationwide in the upcoming education policy, leaders from non-Hindi speaking states decried the draft. However, the central government has since the beginning maintained that it had not taken a decision on the draft education policy and had no intentions to impose any language.