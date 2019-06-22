Kolkata: A three-member BJP delegation on Saturday visited trouble-torn Bhatpara in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, where clashes claimed lives of two people and left at least four people injured. The delegation, comprising MPs SS Ahluwalia, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Satyapal Singh, reached Bhatpara from Delhi on Saturday morning. In the village, the leaders met the family members of the two deceased.

“The police shot them. They had held a press conference and said that they resorted to aerial firing. But if they did that, how did it enter the bodies of people? It’s unfortunate. Families of small vendors were finished,” said Ahluwalia.

Raising fingers at the state police the BJP leader further added,”A 17-yr-old boy was shot when he going to purchase something. Police shot him in his head from point blank range. A vendor was shot&died on spot. A third is in hospital. 7 people were shot. Police use batons for hooligans and bullets for innocents. It should be inquired.”

The delegation will submit a report to the party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP had organised marches and gheraoed the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate to protest against the killings. The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP blamed each other for the clashes, which is seen as an attempt to establish dominance in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

“Mamata Banerjee and her party goons along with police have turned Bengal into killing fields just because the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The kind of terror they have let loose in Bengal is unprecedented. They are trying to wipe out BJP cadres and voters from the Bhatpara area. But this will not yield any result,” Kailash Vijayvargia, BJP in-charge of Bengal, said.