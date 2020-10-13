Gonda: Three minor Dalit sisters were attacked with acid in Paska village of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district during the early hours of Tuesday. The girls received burn injuries when an unidentified attacker threw acid on them while they were sleeping on the roof of their house. Also Read - Hathras: CBI Team Examines Crime Scene in Boolgarhi, Collect Case-Related Documents From UP Police

The oldest of the three sisters is aged 17, while the other two are 12 and 8-years old. The victims were admitted to a district hospital for treatment and reported to be in a stable condition. While two of the girls received minor burn injuries, the third was injured in the face. Also Read - Hathras Case: Victim’s Father Unwell, Not Willing to go to Hospital, Says Official

The village comes under the Paraspur police circle jurisdiction and no arrest has been made so far in connection with the attack. Also Read - Drunk Man Falls Asleep in Car With AC on, Found Dead: Noida Police

Gonda district Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that police was questioning the girls and the family regarding the attack. He also stated that a special police team has been set up to track down the culprit.

The girls’ father Ram Avatar has said that he did not have enmity with anyone and was clueless about the motive behind the attack.

This shocking incident comes to light in the wake of the gruesome gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of the state. Recently, in a separate incident from Gonda, a temple priest was also shot at over an old land property dispute.

(With inputs from IANS)