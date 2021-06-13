Kannauj (UP): Not even a month after several bodies including those of COVID-19 victims were found floating in the Ganga river or washed up on its banks in Uttar Pradesh, another such incident has surfaced from the state. Also Read - Mumbai Mayor Takes A Dig At UP, Bihar, Says City Has No River To Dump Covid Bodies

Three bodies, including that of a woman, were found floating in the Ganga on the Kannauj-Hardoi border, police said on Sunday.

The bodies have been handed over to the Hardoi police, officials said.

Kannauj SP Prashant Verma said the bodies were found floating in the river near the Badnapur Ghat on Saturday.

Since the bodies were spotted in the area under the Hardoi district, the Hardoi police was informed, and they were handed over to the Hardoi police, Verma said.

(With inputs from PTI)