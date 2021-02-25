New Delhi: At least three persons died, while one was injured in a cracker factory blast in Haryana’s Karnal on late Wednesday evening. As per reports, the blast took place around 9.30 pm when the factory workers were inside working. Locals said the blast was so strong that it damaged a major portion of the factory. Also Read - 2 Killed, 16 Injured as Twin Blasts Rock Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

Soon after the incident, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and police were also called-in. Police said the reasons behind the blast are yet to be determined.

The deceased could not be identified yet and all of them were migrant workers employed with the cracker factory. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the condition of the injured worker is said to be critical, and is admitted at a hospital. An investigation is going on to ascertain the reasons for the blast.

“We have informed the family members of the deceased. Injured is being treated in the hospital. Investigation is underway,” said police.