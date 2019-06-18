New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested three people who were planning to carry out attacks in religious places in Coimbatore. Inspired by terror outfit ISIS, the trio identified as Mohammed Hussain, Shahjahan and Sheik Safiullah reportedly wanted to eliminate people who were against the jihadi ideology.

Reports claimed that they used to circulate pamphlets in Tamil to “radicalise” youngsters and form their own module inspired by the global terror front.

Police have also registered an FIR against them. In the FIR, it has been mentioned that the trio were “inspired” by ISIS and have been constantly watching the videos of the terror outfit.

“Moreover, the trio has been working overtime to create a wedge between sections of the society by creating a fear psychosis in the city by killing people in terror attacks,” the FIR reportedly reads.

Coimbatore: Three persons of ISIS module arrested and remanded to judicial custody till 28th June. FIR registered. They are suspected of planning an attack on public, intelligence officials, churches, temples, mosques, & other religious places in Coimbatore — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted searches in seven locations in Coimbatore starting on June 12, after they received inputs of an ISIS module thriving in the city. The raids were a follow up after the ghastly Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 253 people.

The NIA had also arrested the alleged mastermind of the Tamil Nadu ISIS module, Mohammed Azarudeen, who was found to be a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim.