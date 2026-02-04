Three sisters aged 12, 14, 16 die after jumping from high-rise in Ghaziabad; Online gaming angle suspected

Home

Three minor sisters died after jumping from a ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad, sparking investigation into online gaming influence, suicide note revelations, and urgent calls for child mental health awareness nationwide.

Three sisters died after falling from the ninth floor building. Police investigate if online games were responsible for their Deaths. Three young sisters died early on Wednesday morning after falling from the ninth floor window of their residence complex at Bharat City. The incident happened around 2: 15 am in the area which falls under Tila Mod police station limits.

Police investigating the deaths of three girls under the age of 18 said they will also look into the factor of online gaming amongst youngsters. A handwritten note found near the bodies says sorry….believe me…

Police have identified the victims who fell to their deaths as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14) and Vishika (16). All three were sleeping on the same floor when they jumped out of the ninth floor window. Neighbors claim to have heard a loud noise at around 2 am from the Tower B-1 block of the residential society and informed the police.

Emergency services rushed to the spot and transported them to a nearby hospital in Loni. Sadly, all three girls were declared dead on arrival. The three sisters hailing from a nearby locality had died under mysterious circumstances, reported.

Girl Death Note Found at Scene

Police said the sisters left behind a suicide note at the spot which reads sorry….believe me….they will also find out what she have written on some pages of her diary that she kept beside her body”.

They have recovered a suicide note along with some pages of her diary from the spot. Senior police officials present at the scene told reporters that investigators are trying to establish if playing online games or trying to achieve a certain task online had something to do with their decision to end their lives.

Gamers have found an online game called BHED where you play as Adolf Hitler. Police probing the reason behind the deaths said preliminary investigations reveal that the trio was hooked to a Korean online game.

Officials probe if online game pushed sisters to death

They are trying to ascertain if a task mentioned in the game pushed them to take the extreme step. “The family members of the three sisters have informed us that they had no idea that their children were playing such games. He only came to know about the game and its intricacies post his daughters’ death”, a police official said.

As per reports, The officers said they have recovered copies of the game from her room. “We are trying to establish if there was any mention of completing a certain task in the game which might have triggered this rash act,” an officer added.

