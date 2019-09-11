New Delhi: Over 17 people have been rescued and four people are feared trapped after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Fort area of Mumbai on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at around 9:15 pm. As per information, the building was under the jurisdiction of state housing agency MHADA.

“No casualties or injuries have been reported until now. Police officers have been rushed to the spot. Fire brigade is also present at the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mumbai Police, was quoted as saying by a news agency.

“As a precautionary measure, the adjoining building has been evacuated,” PS Rahangdale, chief of Mumbai fire brigade, told a news agency.