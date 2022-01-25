Mumbai: A three-storey building collapsed in the Malavani locality of Mumbai’s Malad area on Tuesday evening, reported news agency ANI. As per the report, at least two to three people are feared to be trapped under debris. Mumbai fire department has rushed four fire brigade vehicles to the spot. “As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident,” said Mumbai fire department in a statementAlso Read - Extreme Weather Events In THESE Places; Delhi To Record Coldest Day Of The Season Today

A three-storey building collapsed in Malavani locality of Mumbai's Malad, 2-3 persons feared trapped under debris, four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot, no casualties reported: Mumbai fire department — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Also Read - Karnataka Records Over 50,000 New COVID Cases, Bengaluru Contributes More Than Half | 10 Points

Further details are awaited. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services to be Disrupted Due to Mega Block Today, Check Routes to Avoid

Recently, a total of six people died and over 20 others were injured in a massive fire that engulfs the 18th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Tardeo. The massive fire (Level 3) broke out on the 18th floor of the 20-storey Kamala building near Bhatia hospital in Mumbai Tardeo on Saturday.